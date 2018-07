We’re not able to get very close so it’s poor quality but police say they found a body inside of a car that had been set on fire on Guardian Drive in Durham. I’ll have what we know coming up at 4:30 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gWbQbKzbL9 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) July 27, 2018

DURHAM, NC –After putting out a flaming car, Durham police found a body in the wreckage on Thursday night, according to WTVD.

Just before 10 p.m., Durham police responded to a report of a car fire near Beaver Dam Run and Guardian Drive.

The body inside the vehicle was scorched.

WTVD reports police are having a difficult time determining if foul play was involved due to the condition of the body.

Officials also cannot tell if the body belonged to a man or woman.