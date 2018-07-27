× Body found after Charlotte man charged with allegedly killing roommate

UNION COUNTY, NC — On Friday, a body was found which authorities believe may be a Charlotte man allegedly killed by his roommate, according to WJZY.

Deputies believe the body, which was found in Union County, is that of Eric Spells, 28.

Spells’ girlfriend reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday that he’d been missing from the 100 block of South Smallwood Place since the night before.

WJZY reports that Spells did not show up to work after an argument with his roommate.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they have evidence that Evans allegedly murdered his roommate and got rid of the body with the help of Jason Connell Palmer, 31, and Shavonn Lanique Scott, 32.

According to WJZY, the three suspects have been arrested.

Evans faces a murder charge and Palmer and Scott both face a charge of accessory after the fact-murder.