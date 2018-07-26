× Woman faces DWI in three-vehicle wreck on W. Wendover Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a woman after a three-vehicle head-on collision Thursday morning.

Tonya Lauren Jones was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving the wrong way down a designated wrong-way street and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Police confirmed three vehicles were involved, but could not confirm if there were passengers in the vehicles.

Officials reported one person went to the hospital on their own with injuries that were not serious.

The collision temporarily shut down eastbound lanes of W. Wendover Avenue on Thursday morning. The road is now open.

At 12:19 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department received the report of a collision.

The head-on collision was caused by a vehicle driving the wrong direction on the road into oncoming traffic.