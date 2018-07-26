Woman arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in wrong-way crash in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have arrested a woman after a three-vehicle head-on crash in Greensboro on Thursday morning.

Tonya Lauren Jones was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving the wrong way down a designated one-way street and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Police said Jones had a blood alcohol content of .17, more than twice the legal driving limit of .08.

Police said three vehicles were involved, but did not say if there were passengers in the vehicles.

Officials reported one person went to the hospital on their own with injuries that were not serious.

The crash temporarily shut down eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue on Thursday morning. The road is now open.

At 12:19 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department received the report of a crash.

The head-on wreck was caused by a vehicle driving the wrong direction on the road into oncoming traffic.

Thomas Davis Jr was one of the drivers hit early Thursday morning. He says he saw headlights swerving his way before the impact.

"The driver’s side and the backdoors were smashed in, so I had to get out on the other side," he said. "I get out and I was bleeding everywhere, glass everywhere.”

Davis said he bought his car in November and was upset by the amount of damage the crash caused.

"I worked hard for my car and somebody that drives like they have no sense comes and just takes it away from me,” he said.