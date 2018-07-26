Walmart tests self-driving cars for customers, food prices up nearly 30 percent in last decade and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Walmart's plan to use self-driving cars to get customers to their groceries, food prices have risen close to 30 percent over the last 10 years and President Donald Trump and the European Union agreed to lower tariffs.