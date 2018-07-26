× Vehicle takes down power pole in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle took down a power pole in Winston-Salem at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, police report.

After the collision, officials closed the 1100 block of North Liberty Street between US 52 and 12th Street due to downed power lines in the street.

The road remains closed as of Thursday morning.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to police.

No one was injured in the collision

Police are unsure when the road will reopen and encourage citizens to find an alternate route through this area.