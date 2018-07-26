× Twitter video, photos capture more than 40 firefighters facing Charlotte blaze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 40 firefighters descended upon a Charlotte business Thursday morning and beat down the plume of black smoke billowing out of the building.

According to WSOC, fire crews received a report of structure fire on the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road, near LaSalle Street, at about 6:40 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, the Charlotte Fire Department was able to share a first glimpse of the fight in a video on Twitter.

Video and photos posted throughout the morning create an image of the fight.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that firefighters got the fire under control in under 30 minutes and no one was injured.

Structure Fire 2300 Block Beatisford Rd; heavy smoke showing; outbound Beatisford Rd closed; pic.twitter.com/9w80Vbv2KN — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 26, 2018

Update: Structure Fire; 2300 Block Beatties Ford Rd; 40 plus FF’s control building fire in 30 minutes; no injuries reported; fire under investigation pic.twitter.com/AkjyA3lHPL — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 26, 2018

Thick smoke is hanging in the air on Beatties Ford Road near West Charlotte High as firefighters try to stop a fire in a business. Fortunately, no one has been hurt. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/8D7vtavbEV — Mark Barber (@MBarberWSOC9) July 26, 2018

BREAKING: firefighters are working on putting out this fire at a business on Beatties Ford Rd. Outbound lanes are closed near Lasalle St. #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/t3sKZ0wbmd — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) July 26, 2018

Crews putting out a fire at Shell’s Plaza at the corner of Beattie’s Ford and Dr Webber Ave. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/O0qXRTBabl — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) July 26, 2018