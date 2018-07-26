Twitter video, photos capture more than 40 firefighters facing Charlotte blaze
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 40 firefighters descended upon a Charlotte business Thursday morning and beat down the plume of black smoke billowing out of the building.
According to WSOC, fire crews received a report of structure fire on the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road, near LaSalle Street, at about 6:40 a.m.
About 10 minutes later, the Charlotte Fire Department was able to share a first glimpse of the fight in a video on Twitter.
Video and photos posted throughout the morning create an image of the fight.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that firefighters got the fire under control in under 30 minutes and no one was injured.
35.227087 -80.843127