Teen shot in leg in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen was shot in the leg in Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers came to the 3000 block of North Patterson Avenue at 2:19 p.m. after a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Mathew McCormick, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

McCormick refused to speak with officers about what led up to the shooting.

McCormick was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.