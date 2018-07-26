× Randolph County collision throws passenger from moving van

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County collision threw a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt out of a moving van, according to Highway Patrol.

At 5:58 a.m., a Ford van drove into a four-way intersection to turn onto Shiloh Road from the southbound lane of US 421.

The van cut off a Toyota Camry which swerved and hit the brakes, but still hit the back right corner of the van.

In the collision, a passenger, who was seated in the back right seat of the van without a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The person suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol doesn’t believe the person’s injuries are life threatening.

The driver of the Camry had minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford van received a citation for failure to yield.

Due to the wreck, about 300 feet of road near the intersection of Shiloh Road and Old Red Cross Road was closed for about one and a half hours.