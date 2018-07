.@WRAL SUV drives in to a pet grooming place in North Raleigh. No one injured. #wral pic.twitter.com/nrscXf0Dc9 — Amanda Lamb (WRAL) (@alamb) July 26, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman driving her dog to a Raleigh pet salon plowed through the storefront Thursday, according to WRAL.

The woman’s SUV heavily damaged Planet Poochie, located at 7311 Six Forks Road, beside a Domino’s Pizza.

Officials have not announced what caused the driver to drive through the pet salon.

The salon owner reported none of the animals in the salon were injured, according to WRAL.