Police identify suspect with machete in fatal officer-involved shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have identified the suspect who died in an officer-involved shooting in Burlington earlier this week.

Rosalio Hernandez Ortega, 33, of Burlington, died after being shot shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday on Dorsett Street, according to a police press release.

Burlington police said Ortega was cutting tires in a driveway with a machete and acting erratically.

Police said officers Sgt. Richard Marsh, 47, and Officer Alek Ayer, 24, tried to calm Ortega down, but Ortega started threatening the officers with the machete and was shot.

Marsh has been with the department since August 2001 and was a Graham police officer before joining Burlington police. Ayer joined Burlington police as a cadet in July 2017 and was sworn in as an officer in January.

Both have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in any officer-involved shooting.