Three cars involved in head-on collision on W. Wendover Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A multi-vehicle head-on collision in Greensboro temporarily shut down eastbound lanes of W. Wendover Avenue on Thursday morning. The road is now open.
At 12:19 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department received a report of a collision.
The collision involved three vehicles.
The head-on collision was caused by a vehicle driving the wrong direction on the road into oncoming traffic.
Police report minor injuries.
Alcohol was not a factor, police report.
Police have not announced any charges.
36.072635 -79.791975