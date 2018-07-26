× Three cars involved in head-on collision on W. Wendover Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A multi-vehicle head-on collision in Greensboro temporarily shut down eastbound lanes of W. Wendover Avenue on Thursday morning. The road is now open.

At 12:19 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department received a report of a collision.

The collision involved three vehicles.

The head-on collision was caused by a vehicle driving the wrong direction on the road into oncoming traffic.

Police report minor injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor, police report.

Police have not announced any charges.