More details released about Demi Lovato’s drug overdose

LOS ANGELES — More details have been released about Demi Lovato’s drug overdose from earlier this week.

TMZ reported that Lovato was found unconscious in her bed late Tuesday morning after a night of partying and a concerned assistant called 911.

Lovato had invited some friends back to her Hollywood Hills home earlier in the morning after a party on the Sunset Strip, according to sources.

The pop singer remained in her room until 11 a.m. Tuesday and the assistant became concerned and called 911.

Paramedics arrived and administered Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdoses.

Lovato regained consciousness but refused to tell emergency responders what drugs she was using, according to TMZ.

Lovato has battled substance abuse over the years. She had been six years sober from alcohol and cocaine, but last month released a song called “Sober” revealing she had relapsed.