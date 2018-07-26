Manhunt continues into Thursday after shots fired at deputies in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has not yet found the suspect and plans to continue the search Thursday, the office told FOX8.

The manhunt began Wednesday when shots were fired at deputies in Winston-Salem after a carjacking in Yadkin County.

The suspect allegedly carjacked someone in Yadkin County and drove into Forsyth County.

Around the intersection of West Clemmonsville Road and Ebert Road, just inside the Winston-Salem city limits, the suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at deputies, authorities said.

It is unclear if deputies shot back.

The suspect ran away and is still on the run.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in the area advising them to shelter in place.