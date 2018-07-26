× Man accused of setting fire to ‘Blue Line’ American flags outside Winston-Salem bar arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man accused of lighting two “Blue Line” American flags on fire outside a Winston-Salem business has been arrested.

Timothy Wayne Lail, 41, was caught on surveillance video setting fire to the flags Tuesday outside Kelly Days bar at 708 N. Main St., according to a police press release.

Lail was arrested Thursday and faces charges of felony burning personal property and injury to personal property.

He was jailed under a $2,500 bond and has court planned for next month.

The thin blue line flag stands for the sacrifice law enforcement officers make.

Kelly Days opened last year in downtown Winston-Salem for firefighters, police officers, first-responders and military members to enjoy on their days off.