Hungry Man dinner product joins food recall list over salmonella concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Hungry Man dinner meal has been recalled over concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

The recall is for 15.25-ounce individual frozen microwavable dinners with “Hungry Man Chipotle Bbq Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz” printed on the label with a best buy date of Sept. 6, 2019.

Pinnacle Foods issued the recall after the whey powder used in the ranch dressing was recalled by its producer, Associated Milk Producers Inc.

There have been no reports of any injuries. The meals were shipped to retailers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Anyone with any questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).