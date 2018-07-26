Greensboro homeowners increase security following burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Homeowners in several Greensboro neighborhoods on high alert after a number of burglaries.

This month, there have been three home burglaries and they all have something in common.

In each case, the burglars got away with some pretty expensive items and all three took place in the middle of the day.

The first break-in happened on July 6 on Friendly Acres Drive. Then four days later another one on Regents Park Lane and just this week there was a break-in on Old Lake Jeanette Road.

Homeowners are wasting no time protecting their property.

"Periodically since I've lived here for the last 10 years we've had a few break-ins here and there, we just think it's teenagers, but this seems to be something a little more serious. So I went ahead and called CPI and got some security in my house so I know what's going on when I'm not home," said Carolyn Murray, a homeowner.

The two most recent burglaries happened less than a mile apart, but police can't say if they are related.

"It could be two different offenders or it could be the same offender, but right now we don't think that neighborhood is actually being targeted because those two incidents were 14 days apart," said Capt. Nathaniel Davis, with the Greensboro Police Department.

Right now, Davis says they have no suspect information.

If you have any information about these burglaries call Greensboro police or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.