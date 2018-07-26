Endangered turtles found in hotel trash can

A couple visiting Tybee Island is likely facing some stiff penalties after six baby loggerhead turtles were found in their hotel room on Tuesday. -> https://t.co/oqmRZOcdlF pic.twitter.com/et1ZligCdJ — WTOC 11 (@WTOC11) July 25, 2018

The recently-hatched loggerhead sea turtles were discovered at Admiral’s Inn on Tybee Island.

According to WTGS, officials with the Tybee Police Department and Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources responded.

They took the turtles to the Tybee Marine Science Center which knows how to care for the protected, endangered species.

Due to their protected status, disturbing loggerhead turtles and their nests is prohibited, and the person who took the turtles and put them in the trash can may face a fine, the Georgia DNR reports.

“We don’t even let volunteers at the science center touch them,” said Tybee Island Marine Science Center Curator Chantal Audran to WTGS.

The science center released five of the turtles into the ocean Tuesday night.

One will stay at the center as part of a sea turtle stranding network program.

The turtle at the center is 18.5 grams and will grow to nearly 15 pounds.

The rescued turtles have siblings still unhatched on the beach, but the center will not release the location to protect their safety.