Clemmons man dies in Davidson County's 18th fatal wreck of the year

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Clemmons man died in a Wednesday night collision, according to The Dispatch.

Reports say Michael Leonard, 50, was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle.

At 4:56 p.m., Leonard was driving a 2001 Nissan van north on Highway 150 near Meadow Lark Drive when the vehicle veered off the road, The Dispatch reports.

Leonard overcorrected, swerving back onto the roadway and over the center line before hitting a ditch on the opposite side of the highway.

He died shortly after the accident.

Highway Patrol found that speed was a factor in the wreck.

Trooper Ned Moultrie told The Dispatch in 18 fatal wrecks in Davidson County this year alone, 11 of the victims were not wearing seat belts.

By this time last year, the county had faced only seven fatal wrecks.

Over all 12 months of 2017, 17 fatal wrecks took place in Davidson County.