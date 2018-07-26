× ‘Avoid swimming,’ NC warns amid possible bacteria outbreak at Outer Banks

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Now would not be the best time to take a dip in the Outer Banks.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality reported Wednesday excessive bacteria may be present in the coastal waters in and around Dare and Currituck counties.

When heavy rains flooded streets and residences Tuesday, the Town of Kitty Hawk and towns in Dare and Curritick counties began pumping floodwaters into the ocean.

“Waters impacted by these storms can contain elevated levels of bacteria that can make people sick,” said J.D. Potts, manager of the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program in the news release. “Floodwaters and stormwater runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals.”

The state expected impacts to be widespread, making it impossible to post signs in all potentially affected areas.

Officials ask the public to avoid swimming in coastal waters in these area until bacteriological testing determines bacteria levels are within state standards.