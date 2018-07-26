Amber alert issued for abducted 17-year-old possibly in ‘extreme danger’

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for a 17-year-old from Tennessee who was reportedly seen in Pulaski, Virginia, according to an amber alert.

Police issued the alert Thursday morning and said Grace Olivia Galliher may be in “extreme danger,” WVEC reports.

Investigators believe Galliher was abducted by Richard W. Tester, 52, from the grocery store Food City in Bristol, Tennesee.

The alert reports a witness saw Galliher and Tester at a motel in Pulaski, Virginia.

They may have been heading north on Interstate 81 and may be using a blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailerblazer with Tennessee license plate B71-01V.

Officials described Galliher as 5’4″ 17-year-old female weighing 130 pound with brown eyes and black hair.

Tester, the alleged abductor, is described as a 5’9″ 52-year-old male weighing 150 with green eyes and brown hair.

The FBI asks anyone who sees them to call the FBI office in Knoxville, Tennessee at (865) 755-6085 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.