9/11 victim identified 17 years later thanks to DNA breakthrough

NEW YORK — One more victim, found in the ruins of the World Trade Center, was named 17 years after 9/11, according to the New York Times.

About 17 years ago, a bone was recovered from the rubble.

Over the years, New York’s Medical Examiner’s office struggled to extract enough DNA to positively identify the individual, but advances in DNA testing led to a breakthrough.

New York announced Wednesday that they found the remains of Scott Michael Johnson, 26, the New York Times reports.

Johnson is the 1,642 person identified out of 2,753 killed in the New York attack.

He served as a securities analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on the 89th floor of the south tower.

Johnson is the first victim identified in nearly a year.

The last time an identity was determined was August 2017, their name withheld at family’s request, according to the New York Times.