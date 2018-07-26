× 73-year-old woman accused of teaming up with Winston-Salem woman and running massage parlor that was a front for prostitution

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 73-year-old woman is accused of teaming up with a Winston-Salem woman and running an unlicensed massage parlor that was a front for prostitution.

Dao Thi Holley, of Raeford, was arrested and charged Wednesday with promotion of prostitution and keeping a place for prostitution.

Angel Ming Lin, 46, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on the same charges earlier this month.

Police started looking at the Red Roses massage parlor in Fayetteville about a year ago after a tip from the state message board about an unlicensed massage parlor, according to WTVD.

Investigators said Holley’s clientele received sexual services in exchange for money.

Holley also owned Sunshine Studio Spa, also in Fayetteville, where she teamed up with Lin to run the shop, according to authorities.

Though police are still investigating, they’ve been able to tie those two places to Numi’s Massage Parlor in Durham, which was also an unlicensed massage parlor.

Holley was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Lin was jailed in Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond when she was arrested.