Two Greensboro people up to neck in flood water rescued

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were up to their neck in water when emergency personnel rescued them under a Greensboro bridge, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At 5:38 a.m. Wednesday, the two people who don’t have homes were under the Aycock Street bridge, near Benjamin Parkway, on the Lake Daniel Greenway.

The fire department said the people were on an “island” with water up to their necks.

Rescue 5 was able to rescue the two within five minutes.