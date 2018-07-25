× Taco Bell cheese dip recalled for botulism risk

CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz issued a recall for about 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip due to a potential health hazard.

The company said the product showed signs of separation which could allow the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria behind the potentially fatal foodborn illness botulism.

Kraft Heinz warns customers not to eat the product even if it appears normal.

Botulism can cause general weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble speaking or swallowing, difficulty breathing, weakness in other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should consult a medical professional, according to Kraft Heinz.

Currently, however, no customers have reported illness related to the dip.

The recalled products are 15 oz. glass jars of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip with the individual package UPC 021000024490 and a best buy date between Oct. 31, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2018.