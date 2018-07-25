Swimming advisories, alerts issued at 9 locations in North Carolina coastal counties
Swimming advisories and alerts have been issued at nine locations in North Carolina coastal counties.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued advisories Wednesday for the following locations:
- Public beach access 380 yards southeast of Conch Street, Dare County
- Nags Head Bath House at Mile Post 15, Dare County
- Colington Harbour Swimming Beach, Dare County
- Jockey’s Ridge Soundside Access, Dare County
- Public beach access at East Blackman Street, Dare County
Swimming alerts have been issued for the following locations:
- Green Spring Swim Area, Neuse River, Craven County
- Sound access at the intersection of East Main Street and Tooley Street, Belhaven, Beaufort County
- Ragged Point Swim Area, Pamlico River, Beaufort County
- Beach west of ferry landing off Sound View Drive, Cedar Island, Carteret County
An advisory means that bacteria levels exceed the EPA standards for swimming at the monitoring site.
An alert means that an advisory is pending. The results from a second water sample will determine whether an advisory will be issued or if the alert is rescinded.