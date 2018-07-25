× Swimming advisories, alerts issued at 9 locations in North Carolina coastal counties

Swimming advisories and alerts have been issued at nine locations in North Carolina coastal counties.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued advisories Wednesday for the following locations:

Public beach access 380 yards southeast of Conch Street, Dare County

Nags Head Bath House at Mile Post 15, Dare County

Colington Harbour Swimming Beach, Dare County

Jockey’s Ridge Soundside Access, Dare County

Public beach access at East Blackman Street, Dare County

Swimming alerts have been issued for the following locations:

Green Spring Swim Area, Neuse River, Craven County

Sound access at the intersection of East Main Street and Tooley Street, Belhaven, Beaufort County

Ragged Point Swim Area, Pamlico River, Beaufort County

Beach west of ferry landing off Sound View Drive, Cedar Island, Carteret County

An advisory means that bacteria levels exceed the EPA standards for swimming at the monitoring site.

An alert means that an advisory is pending. The results from a second water sample will determine whether an advisory will be issued or if the alert is rescinded.