Suspect arrested after shooting near courthouse in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after a shooting near the courthouse in High Point, according to a news release.

On May 14 around 11 a.m., officers came to the intersection of East Commerce Avenue and Park Street after multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers located 20 shell casings in and around the roadway. A vehicle and an apartment building were hit by bullets.

Investigators identified 18-year-old Deshawn Drayton-Shelton as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Drayton-Shelton was located in the 200 block of Brentwood Wood Street and arrested. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Greensboro.

Drayton-Shelton was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen property and possession of marijuana.

He is being held in the High Point Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.