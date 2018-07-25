Sinkhole leaves Highway 135 closed for next two weeks or more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONEVILLE -- A stretch of NC Highway 135 will close for at least two weeks after a sinkhole ate more than halfway across the road, according to Highway Patrol.

Heavy rain washed out a portion of the highway at the creek near Moir’s Rest Home, west of Stone Mountain Road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has placed road closure signs at the highway.

Engineers will need to excavate the area and rebuild the site.

Highway Patrol added that River Road, near Grogan Road, which also flooded, will reopen within the next few days.