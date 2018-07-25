Shots fired at deputies in Winston-Salem after carjacking in Yadkin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Shots were fired at deputies in Winston-Salem after a carjacking in Yadkin County, authorities told FOX8's Michael Hennessey.

The suspect allegedly carjacked someone in Yadkin County and drove into Forsyth County.

Around the intersection of West Clemmonsville Road and Ebert Road, just inside the Winston-Salem city limits, the suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at deputies, authorities said.

It is unclear if deputies shot back.

The suspect ran away and is still on the run.

Police have set up a perimeter and are searching for the suspect. A reverse 911 call has been sent out to residents in the area advising them to shelter in place until the suspect is located.

West Clemmonsville Road between Ebert Road and Griffith Road and Ebert Road between West Clemmonsville Road and Pope Road will be closed until further notice.

