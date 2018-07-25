School officials in Randolph County working to fill empty positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- School officials in Randolph County are working to fill empty positions before the start of the school year. Director of Human Resources Andrea Haynes said Wednesday that the school system has about 50 vacancies.

Teaching assistants, custodians, substitutes, nutrition staff, IT and transportation staff are all in demand.

"Honestly I don't put more value on one position than the other. I mean they're all critical to us, kids have to get to school via the bus, and they have to be fed everyday and we want our schools to be clean so every position is valuable," Haynes said.

The school partnered with Goodwill's Career Center for a hiring event Wednesday. Coordinator Andrea Mohammad said applicants were able to prepare a resume or receive interview coaching with the center.

She said the greatest challenges for those looking for a job in Randolph County were either a lack of training or a lack of transportation.

“Transportation is a barrier in this county, but one of the great things about partnering with the school system is there are schools all over the county. So often people are able to get a school position or maybe have an opportunity for a job that’s closer to their home so that helps with some of the transportation issues,” she said.

Haynes added that the center helps the school system draw a bigger pool of applicants.

“They bring those folks to us and last year when we partnered with them, we were able to hire bout 10 percent of the people at the job fair so we’re hoping we’ll have at least that much success this time if not more,” she said.