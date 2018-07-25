× Puppy saved after tossed from SUV into busy Myrtle Beach intersection

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — “You couldn’t think of anything better to do than just throwing this dog out of a moving vehicle going 45 miles per hour?” said Brett Branham in a Facebook video posted Monday. The video now has more than 11,000 shares.

Branham, an attorney in Myrtle Beach, made it his own crusade to find the owner of a dog he rescued from a busy intersection.

WSOC reports the attorney was at his office when an upstairs contractor witnessed a person toss the puppy out of a moving red SUV.

Branham said the driver kept driving, leaving the dog behind.

The attorney found the dog with a broken back leg and road rash and brought it to Ark Animal Hospital for treatment.

In his widely-circulated video, Branham calls for people to help identify the owner of the dog and to make sure the dog ends up with someone who will take care of it.

In a follow up post, Branham said the puppy is in good care at the hospital.

He also set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds to help the recovering pup, which the hospital nicknamed Good Sam

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.