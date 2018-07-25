× One rescued from water-trapped vehicle in western Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Madison Rescue Squad pulled one person from a vehicle trapped in water, according to Squad Chief Rusty Gray.

The vehicle was trapped near the intersection of River Road and Grogan Road in western Rockingham County.

The person is doing fine, according to officials.

River Road east of MacGregor Lane is impassable due to flooding.

Emergency responders have received other calls regarding trapped vehicles, but did not find anyone inside.

Officials added that areas typically prone to floods have not shown signs of trouble.