Names released after Fayetteville police car hits, kills pedestrian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department named the driver and victim after a patrol car struck a person crossing the street Tuesday.

Fayetteville police said that, at 11:53 p.m., Gregory T. Graham, 55, of Elvira Street was walking to cross Raeford Road and stepped into the path of a patrol car, driven by Ashton Lambert, 25.

Officials pronounced Graham dead at the scene.

Lambert, who has worked for FPD since October 2017, was not injured.

While police investigate, Lambert will be placed on administrative duty by standard procedure

Officials continue to investigate.

Fayetteville police ask anyone with information to call the department at (910) 433-1807 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.