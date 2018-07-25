× Man drowns at Emerald Isle beach; public advised to stay out of ocean

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Town officials confirmed that a man died Wednesday afternoon in Emerald Isle.

A 41-year-old man was pulled from the ocean around 2:30 p.m.

Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Dangerous surf conditions continue in Emerald Isle, and red flags remain in place along the town’s entire stretch of beach.

The public is again advised to stay out of the ocean until further notice, town officials said. Dangerous surf conditions are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.