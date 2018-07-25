Local woman who once struggled to lose weight starts support community to help others with same problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Liz Hronek’s weight struggles started early.

She remembers being 8 years old when a doctor told her mother she was fat.

“That crushed me,” she said.

Hronek says that was the beginning of comparing herself to the scale.

Over the years, she went on a series of diets and lost weight, but nothing seemed to work permanently.

Some surprising news would help her view being healthy as a lifestyle change and not a diet.

“I went up and down until by the time I was a sophomore in college I was close to 300 pounds. I was pregnant and I didn't know it. I gave birth to a child within 24 hours of finding out that I was pregnant,” Hronek said.

She says her daughter saved her life.

“I probably would have continued on a journey of self-hatred and negative self-talk and just given up, but because of her, that's what I needed to go in and stay there,” she said.

Hronek’s lifestyle change, which included clean eating and exercising, would allow her to lose 150 pounds, but she wanted to make sure it would stay off.

Competing in fitness competitions helped her stay accountable.

“Being able to reach my weight loss goal and still maintain it and know what I've done and know what worked and what didn't, there was no other choice than for me to share this information,” she said.

Today, Hronek is a body empowerment coach and the founder and CEO of Miss Fit Boss – a community for women who have struggled with losing weight.

It’s intended to be a place where they can overcome challenges together.

“It's like we have this community why not use it. Nobody's perfect and everybody has their own journey. If we have a community to support each other, take advantage. We're here for each other.”

Hronek launched Miss Fit Boss earlier this year and is currently helping about 30 women.