× Homicide investigation underway after inn employee found dead on path along Blue Ridge Parkway

CANTON, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a Pisgah Inn employee was found dead on a path near the inn, according to a news release from the FBI.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Parkway dispatch received a call from the manager of the Pisgah Inn saying a female employee was missing.

At 10:30 p.m., the body of 29-year-old Sara Ellis, of Seminole, Florida, was found on a path connecting the Pisgah Inn employee housing with the inn.

There are signs of foul play, the FBI said.

Ellis had been employed at the inn since May as a pantry cook.

Ellis’ cause of death has not been determined.