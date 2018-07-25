Greensboro homicide victim had baby with him at time of shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday evening.

Officers came to 3712 West Ave. around 5:30 p.m. after a report of a discharge of a firearm.

Officers found a male victim, identified as 28-year-old Michael Anthony Rollins, of Greensboro, deceased from a gunshot wound.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses told FOX8 they heard three gunshots fired from outside their apartment, then the sounds of a baby crying.

Capt. Nathanial Davis confirms Rollins was carrying his child when he was shot. The baby was under 1 year old. The child's gender has not been released.

“We do not believe the child was the target of this incident. The child was taken to a medical facility to be checked out and seems to be very fine,” Davis said. “The child is now in the care of family members.”

Officers do not believe this was a random act of violence but are investigating all possibilities. Rollins’ death marks the 21st homicide investigation within the city of Greensboro this year.

“That particular area, we haven’t seen a lot of activity so what we’re hoping is that because of that somebody might have seen someone who was out of place, someone they don’t normally see there,” Davis said. “Just anything that can lead to some type of closure for the family.”​