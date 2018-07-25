Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office steps up with a mashup for the #LipSyncChallenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office held nothing back but their budget in making their #LipSyncChallenge video (watch in the video player above).

The office reports that the video was a no-budget project, meaning that participants did not receive overtime pay and no paid choreographers or film crew were involved.

Instead, FCSO hoped to stick to the spirit of the challenge and have a good time with the folks who volunteered.

The social media trend, which has spread nationwide, includes departments of all sizes.