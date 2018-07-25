× Firefighters build bench for neighbors at Charlotte bus stop

CHARLOTTE, NC — After watching their neighbors stand outside the fire station time after time, Charlotte fire fighters had enough.

So they built a bench.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted Station 13-A’s sweet story to Facebook on Wednesday.

Using their own money, the crew built a bench so their neighbors could sit while waiting for the bus.

“That’s a fine looking bench,” the department said on Facebook.

The public seems to agree as the post got more than 500 reactions and more than 100 shares in just a few hours