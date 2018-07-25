× Fayetteville police car hits, kills pedestrian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person died after getting hit by a Fayetteville police officer’s patrol car Tuesday night, according to WRAL.

Fayetteville police said that, around 11:55 p.m., the pedestrian was walking along Raeford Road and stepped into the vehicle’s path, WRAL reported.

Officials pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The officer was not injured.

While police investigate, the officer involved in the collision will be placed on administrative duty by standard procedure, according to WRAL.

Police are withholding the pedestrians name until family is notified.

Officials continue to investigate.

Fayetteville police ask anyone with information to call the department at (910) 433-1807 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.