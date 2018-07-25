Double shooting kills son, critically injures mother in NC home
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Tuesday night shooting in a house left a 24-year-old man dead and his mother with critical injuries, according to WSOC.
Sheriff’s deputies received the report at about 10:30 p..m. and responded to the house on Curlee Road in Catawba County.
Officials found the the victims, whose names have not been released, with gunshot wounds, WSOC reports.
The son died overnight.
Two witnesses, the son’s girlfriend and the mother’s husband, were also present during the shooting.
Deputies have not established a motivem according to WSOC.
Authorities are looking for Scott Anthony Putnam in this investigation.
35.684075 -81.251883