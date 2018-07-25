Doctor bought boats, expensive cars, houses by running million-dollar pill mill operation, AG says

CUTLER BAY, Fla. — A Florida doctor two office managers accused of running a pill mill were arrested Tuesday, according to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Dr. Armando Falcon owned and operated Pain Center of Cutler Bay, a pain management clinic in Cutler Bay, as a cover to illegally sell large quantities of prescription pain killers, Bondi said.

An investigation revealed that Falcon met with patients for less than two minutes before writing prescriptions for approximately 150 30 mg oxycodone pills.

Falcon only accepted cash payments, saw between 20 to 25 patients a day and earned more than $1 million per year from this illegal activity, Bondi said.

According to bank records obtained during the investigation, Falcon used the cash proceeds from the clinic to purchase beach apartments, boats, expensive cars and houses.

Authorities also arrested two of the clinics office managers, Claudia Centeno and Reveka Karagianni, in connection to the illegal prescription drug sales. According to the investigation, Centeno and Karagianni printed prescriptions for large quantities of oxycodone, usually before Falcon arrived at work, in an effort to expedite the process.

Each person charged faces charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, trafficking oxycodone, money laundering, continuing a criminal enterprise and structuring transactions to evade reporting.

As part of the investigation, the DEA conducted 16 undercover visits to the clinic.