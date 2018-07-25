Children’s Health: Common Surgeries for Newborns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pediatric surgeons treat a variety of surgical issues that occur in children, from newborns until age 17. One of the most common problems that surgeons treat is inguinal hernias, when a section of intestine protrudes through an opening in the groin called the inguinal canal. A hernia will appear as a bulge or swelling in the groin or scrotum. This type of hernia is more common in infants that are premature but can happen to anyone. To repair it, your pediatric surgeon will use a minimally invasive, laparoscopic technique to push the intestine back in and close the canal. Once treated, it is rare for an inguinal hernia to reoccur.

A less common condition, but one that can occur in newborns, is pyloric stenosis. The pylorus is the lower part of the stomach that passes food to the small intestine. When the pylorus narrows and prevents food from passing through, infants develop pyloric stenosis. This condition can cause infants to vomit forcefully, eventually causing the baby to lose weight. If your child experiences these symptoms, it’s important to follow up with your pediatrician; they can direct you to treatment if necessary. To treat pyloric stenosis, pediatric surgeons make an incision in the pyloris laparoscopically to allow food to pass through.

Often when an infant is having trouble eating or receiving adequate nutrition by mouth, your physician will recommend they have a gastrostomy tube put in place. This tube is inserted through the abdomen and delivers nutrition directly to the stomach. It is a relatively short and simple procedure for pediatric surgeons to do. At Cone Health, the team of pediatric surgeons, pediatricians and other related health care providers is dedicated to caring for children in the community.

Spokesperson Background:

Obinna O. Adibe, MD, MHS, is a pediatric surgeon with Cone Health Pediatric Specialists and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. He is board certified in both general and pediatric surgery. Dr. Adibe completed medical school at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and his residency in general surgery at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He completed his pediatric surgery fellowship at the Children’s Mercy Hospital and Clinics, and a pediatric endosurgery fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama. Dr. Adibe also completed a fetal surgery research fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.