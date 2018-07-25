Carolina Fuels driver dies in head-on collision in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — A Carolina Fuels Inc. truck driver was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with an SUV.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Rockingham County troopers answered a report of a fatal collision on NC 14 near Fisher Hill Road, according to Highway Patrol.
Christopher Smith of Reidsville was driving a Carolina Fuels Inc. 1994 Chevrolet south on NC 14.
Katherine Bateman of Ridgeway, Virginia, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer north.
Highway Patrol reports Bateman crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet head-on.
After the collision, Smith’s vehicle hit a guardrail to the left.
Smith died, and a passenger in the vehicle was taken tot he hospital.
Bateman’s vehicle stopped in the southbound lane. She received serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Highway Patrol plans to release charges and further information.