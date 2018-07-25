× Carolina Fuels driver dies in head-on collision in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — A Carolina Fuels Inc. truck driver was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with an SUV.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Rockingham County troopers answered a report of a fatal collision on NC 14 near Fisher Hill Road, according to Highway Patrol.

Christopher Smith of Reidsville was driving a Carolina Fuels Inc. 1994 Chevrolet south on NC 14.

Katherine Bateman of Ridgeway, Virginia, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer north.

Highway Patrol reports Bateman crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

After the collision, Smith’s vehicle hit a guardrail to the left.

Smith died, and a passenger in the vehicle was taken tot he hospital.

Bateman’s vehicle stopped in the southbound lane. She received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol plans to release charges and further information.