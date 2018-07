× Woman claims Panthers player Butler pushed her down stairs

DALLAS — A woman is pressing charges against Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler, WSOC reports.

She said he pushed her, and she fell down the stairs at a nightclub.

The woman’s attorney said Butler knew of the woman through Instagram and that he saw her at a nightclub in Dallas two weeks ago.

The woman said Butler asked for her phone number, but she declined.

