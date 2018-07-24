× Suspect caught thanks to witness video in Davidson County manhunt

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After a hit and run in Davidson County, a witness pulled out their phone and started filming.

That video helped Highway Patrol put a name to the suspect’s face and ultimately arrest Nate DeWayn Long, 28, of Lexington, according to Highway Patrol.

Long was arrested at a Food Lion at 12201 NC 150.

At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a collision on Hickory Tree Road in Davidson County.

A Saturn and a GMC Arcadia were headed east when the Saturn attempted a U-turn.

The vehicle did not yield to the vehicle behind and struck the Arcadia.

The driver of the Saturn left the scene.

A witness, who saw the incident, dialed 9-1-1 and began to follow and videotape the fleeing vehicle, troopers report.

Using this video, Highway Patrol was able to read the license plate number and link it to a car taken by force Sunday on Spring Street in Lexington.

The witness continued to video the Saturn until the vehicle pulled off onto Williams Meadow Lane and the suspect entered a wooded area.

The video includes a visual of Long. Authorities described the man as a white male wearing a black shirt, black pants and flip flops with his hair up in a bun.

Highway Patrol, with the help of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, searched the wooded area.

Highway Patrol confirmed Long was arrested Tuesday morning.