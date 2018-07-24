Watch the Greensboro Police Department #LipSyncChallenge video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department has entered the #LipSyncChallenge that has taken over social media (watch the video above).

The social media trend, which has spread nationwide, includes departments of all sizes. After receiving numerous requests on social media, and an official challenge by FOX8's Cindy Farmer, Greensboro police decided to put together a video.

Greensboro police participated in the lip sync challenge as a way to connect with the community and show the personality of some of its officers. The video, which was shot for free and features a cameo appearance by Cindy Farmer and FOX8 photojournalist Vincent Boccanfuso (see video below), was released Tuesday afternoon.

With the help of Landon Grant Productions, Greensboro Police put together the video using the song “Summertime” by the Fresh Prince and Dj Jazzy Jeff.

