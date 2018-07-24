× Two killed in Lincoln County plane crash identified

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC — Two people that died in a plane crash Tuesday morning have been identified, WCNC reported.

The small plane went down before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Lincoln County Airport.

The victims are the pilot, Teddy Wayne Heavner, 63, of Lincolnton, and Basil “Todd” Sain, 54, also of Lincolnton.

The plane, a Piper PA-32 aircraft, crashed moments after taking off on the way to an air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, according to WSOC.

The plane reportedly had previous problems a year ago in Alexander County.

The FAA is investigating and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the crash.