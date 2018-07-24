× Three men report crimes after app dates go wrong

GREENVILLE, S.C. — App daters beware: Police report three encounters began with dating apps and ended with criminal cases.

The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina said the three incidents all started with an unknowing man agreeing to meet up with a stranger on a mobile dating app, according to The Greenville News.

Police report that two of the incidents happened on the app Plenty of Fish on July 16.

In both cases, a man agreed to meet a woman at her apartment.

When he arrived, however, he instead found two to three other men. The group then assaulted and robbed both victims at gunpoint.

The two robberies took place within an hour of one another.

The Greenville News reports the third case happened in an encounter coordinated through the dating app Grindr.

A man brought another man back to his apartment and engaged in consensual sexual activity.

At some point during the encounter, he passed out. When he woke up, he determined he had been raped, The Greenville News reports.

Police have not made any arrests in the three cases and continue to investigate.

The Greenville Police Department encourages dating app users to meet with caution.

Before meeting up, run your own background check by searching for the individual and checking if they have other social media profiles. This can help assure that the person in the profile is the person you’ll meet.

“We don’t want them to sound creepy and there are lines for dating and what’s acceptable and not, but if they give you a name and you have a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, look them up and say, ‘Does this person exist anywhere else in the universe?'” Greenville Police Officer Michelle Lentz told The Greenville News. “If they’re on a dating app, the chances are they are on some other social media platform.”

Police also recommend that you meet up with new people in a safe, public location and let someone else know who you’re with, when you’re meeting up and where you’re going.