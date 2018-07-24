× Softball pitcher punches umpire in the head in Haw River game

HAW RIVER, N.C. — An umpire took a punch to the back of the head Saturday in an altercation with a Gaston County man over a contested call, the Haw River Police Department reported.

At 6 p.m., Haw River police responded to a report of an assault at the Haw River Municipal Park.

The Burlington Times-News reports that assault took place during a Carolina NSA slow-pitch softball tournament.

The victim, Jonathan Paschal, 31, of Burlington, as well as several witnesses told police that the assailant was Brooks Wayne Luckadoo, 36, of Dallas.

The assault happened after Luckadoo disagreed with a call and was tossed out of the game for using an expletive, according to police.

The police report that the Dallas man charged at the umpire and punched the back of Paschal’s head with a closed fist.

Paschal endured only minor injuries.

Luckadoo was charged with assault and battery on a sports official.

Paschal told the Times-News that Luckadoo was pitching for an adult team of free agents versus BC Electric when he threw a pitch wide of home plate.

Paschal called a ball and walk the batter to first base. The pitcher then swore at the umpire, by the umpire’s account.

“That’s when he cussed at me. He said, ‘You’re (expletive) horrible,’” Paschal said to the Times-News. “Any time someone cusses, we throw them out. That’s the rule.”

When Luckadoo charged at him, Paschal said he turned around and covered his head.

Luckadoo, a former Gastonia and Bessemer City police officer, told the Gaston Gazette that he punched Paschal because he felt threatened in an altercation over a call.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Haw River Police Department.